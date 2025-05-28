REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17, Zacks reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

REX American Resources Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.51. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on REX American Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 29.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 74.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.