Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 0.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.5%

SHEL stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

