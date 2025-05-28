ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IBRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

