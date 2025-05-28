Triton Wealth Management PLLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

