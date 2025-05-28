Members Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,346 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

