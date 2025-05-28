Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.0%

IEFA opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

