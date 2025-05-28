Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 1,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Malayan Banking Berhad’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.