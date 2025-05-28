Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $201,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,306,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,572.86.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $2,555.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.