NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans $0.68 Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

NetEase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetEase stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

