Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 11.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.