WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (WHFCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

