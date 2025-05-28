Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.88 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.42). 170,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 285,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.46).

Insig AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68.

Get Insig AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($38,513.51). In the last three months, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $6,650,000. Insiders own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.