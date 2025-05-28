Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.58. 4,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

