Armis Advisers LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $267.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

