TFR Capital LLC. Takes $328,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GS opened at $598.99 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

