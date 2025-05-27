Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $149,057,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.75.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DE stock opened at $509.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

