Ghe LLC Sells 345 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ghe LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.