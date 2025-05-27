The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $310,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,520 shares of company stock worth $7,909,388. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.