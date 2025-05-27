Origin Enterprises plc to Issue Dividend of €0.03 (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OGN stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.74 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £369.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.01.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin is an international group delivering a diverse range of technically-led solutions, products, and services across the agriculture, sports, landscaping, and environmental sectors. By integrating our expertise with innovative offerings, we provide efficient and sustainable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

With leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, Origin is uniquely positioned to respond to global land use trends and contribute to a healthier planet.

