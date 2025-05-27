Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – May 26th

AltC Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Quantum Computing are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations typically between $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are smaller and less established, their stocks can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large-cap issues. Investors often include small caps in their portfolios to diversify and pursue outsized returns from emerging or rapidly expanding firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,503,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.24. 48,870,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 88,569,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

