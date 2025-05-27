Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

SPEM stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

