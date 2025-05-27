McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

MCD opened at $314.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

