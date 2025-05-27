Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Buys $110,750.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) Director A. Scott Letier bought 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $130,171.12. The trade was a 570.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,513. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $597.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 94,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after purchasing an additional 199,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

