SK Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $557.02 and its 200-day moving average is $582.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.