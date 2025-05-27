Audent Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $314.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

