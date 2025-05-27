iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.62 and last traded at $161.05, with a volume of 1640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.05.
iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,631,000.
iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Industrials ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What Bonds, Oil, and Small-Caps Say About NVIDIA’s Future
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nuclear Stocks Reach Critical Mass: The Time to Buy Is Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Quantum Stocks Skyrocket, Led by IonQ’s NVIDIA Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.