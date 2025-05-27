iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.62 and last traded at $161.05, with a volume of 1640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,631,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

