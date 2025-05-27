Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) vs. Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,147.41% Embecta 5.25% -19.22% 11.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Embecta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million ($4.57) -0.77 Embecta $1.08 billion 0.61 $78.30 million $0.90 12.60

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Embecta 0 2 1 0 2.33

Embecta has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.49%. Given Embecta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Embecta beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

