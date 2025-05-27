Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,426.72. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,431,724. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

