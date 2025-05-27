Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

