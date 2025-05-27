Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $179.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

