Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 1,423,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 125,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

