Insurance Stocks To Follow Now – May 24th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Intuit, Berkshire Hathaway, and Copart are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property or casualty—and investing the premiums they collect. Investors in insurance stocks gain exposure to underwriting performance, investment returns on the insurer’s float (the pool of collected but not yet paid‐out premiums) and the impact of factors like interest rates, claim frequency and catastrophic losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,370,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average of $332.69.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.37. 16,808,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.07.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $54.06 on Friday, hitting $720.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $734.18. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $503.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $6.99 on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,806,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Copart has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20.

