Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 640,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $8,489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 7,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.