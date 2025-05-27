TFR Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 46,016 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

