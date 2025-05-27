1,444 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $339.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $333.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.