Top Energy Stocks To Consider – May 26th

Tesla, Oklo, and AltC Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of energy resources—traditionally oil and natural gas, and increasingly coal, nuclear and renewable sources such as wind or solar. They encompass firms operating at different stages of the value chain, from upstream (exploration and extraction) to midstream (transportation and storage) and downstream (refining and retail). The performance of energy stocks is closely tied to global supply-and-demand dynamics, geopolitical events and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 92,193,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,503,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Featured Articles