Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Himalaya Shipping to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HSHP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,232. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $227.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

