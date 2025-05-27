National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.55. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 45,624 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $617.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.84 million. On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $79,108,000. SCF Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $71,605,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $27,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $20,330,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,443,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

