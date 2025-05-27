CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $113.75, with a volume of 8779846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $42.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

