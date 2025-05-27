Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 11062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

