IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $25.10. IperionX shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 27,077 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IperionX by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IperionX in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

