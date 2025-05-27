Promising Healthcare Stocks To Research – May 26th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health-care sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers, hospitals and health insurers. They give investors exposure to an industry characterized by steady demand—driven by demographic trends and medical innovation—and are sensitive to factors like regulatory approvals, patent expirations and health-policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $168.47. 35,166,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.40 and a 200 day moving average of $503.72. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average of $306.55. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (WDAY)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Shares of WDAY traded down $34.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,908,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average of $254.19. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,005.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.74 and a 200 day moving average of $974.98. The company has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

