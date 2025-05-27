Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

DIS stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

