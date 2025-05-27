Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.05. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 508,336 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Barclays lowered their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

