Jefferies Financial Group Cuts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $121.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

PDD stock traded down $18.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.08. 36,484,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,881. The firm has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 119,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

