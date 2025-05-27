MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.98. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.6%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -4.70.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
