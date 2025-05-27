Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barclays

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. 455,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,957. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $26,737.92. This trade represents a 95.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 448,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 149,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

