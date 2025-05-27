B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.28. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 4,693,859 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in B2Gold by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

