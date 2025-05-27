Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 128,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,010. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,616,000 after buying an additional 6,057,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,282,000 after acquiring an additional 172,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,739,000 after buying an additional 563,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

