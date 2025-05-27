Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,262,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 15,861,943 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $25.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 8.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,221,885.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,779.80. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,300. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,244,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,639,000 after acquiring an additional 237,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,563 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 454,699 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

